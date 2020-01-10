Irish look to get major upset over Louisville

Notre Dame men's basketball welcomes in a tough opponent to Purcell Pavilion Saturday afternoon.

The Irish look to get a major upset over the No. 13 Louisville Cardinals.

The Blue and Gold are coming off a late-game loss to N.C. State on Wednesday.

Head Coach Mike Brey says he feels like his team has been in this position before.

"This would be huge for us," Brey said. "We need it bad, no question about it. What is it we call it, backs against the wall Saturdays? I've probably only had about 45 of those in my 20-year career here, yet again. You know we're disappointed with the other night because we got off to a great start, couldn't hold on. If you could get through this week 2-1 with a win up there and get these guys, you can at least get your legs under you on Sunday before you go to Atlanta."

The Irish and Cardinals meet for the 40th time Saturday afternoon at 2. You can catch the game on ESPN.

