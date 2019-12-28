Irish linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah puts on defensive clinic in bowl win

It was no surprise, the MVP in Saturday's Camping World Bowl was Fighting Irish wide receiver Chase Claypool after recording seven receptions, a season-high 146 yards and the first touchdown of the ball game. However, he wasn't the only Domer to steal the show.

Fighting Irish linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was all over the field against Iowa State.

He led the team with eight tackles, recorded three sacks, four tackles for loss, and also forced and recovered a fumble. .

2019 was Owusu-Koramoah’s first year of full action, and Brian Kelly thinks he made a statement in Notre Dame’s final game of the season.

"He's just an explosive football player," Kelly said. "[Owusu-Koramoah], we all love him. His personality is infectious. He gets to practice now about 15 seconds before the horn. We are making progress there. But you can see his physical ability is real, his suddenness. You have to factor him in when you are game planning. He is loved by all of our players and the ceiling is great for him as he continues to learn our defense and continues to grow."

Kelly is clearly thrilled with Owusu-Koramoah's big day and probably even more ecstatic that he still has two years of eligibility left.