Irish linebacker Drew White wants to develop into defensive leader

The big game on the football field this week is the Fighting Irish home opener against New Mexico this Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium.

It will also be linebacker Drew White's first start inside the House Rockne Built.

White started his first career game in the home opener against Louisville and showed some flashes of greatness, recording four total tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss.

White knows he has plenty of room to grow in his game but believes with his mentality on the field he can help lead the Irish defense this season.

"My personal mentality is to go out there and be the best person on the field," White said. "I think confidence is key so when I go out there I am looking to be confident, fast and physical. Something that I'm trying to work on and I think I am improving on every day is to be the leader of that, being the MIKE linebacker, making the communications and having the defense follow my lead when it comes to communications and adjustments. My mentality is to be the leader, have confidence and play physical."

White and the Irish are on the field at Notre Dame Stadium for the first time of the 2019 season this Saturday as they take on New Mexico

