Irish linebacker Asmar Bilal builds on 'elite traits'

The Notre Dame linebacking corps has been a constant revolving door early in this 2019 season but one player who Brian Kelly says is really standing out is Asmar Bilal.

"[Bilal]'s really getting to that point where he's playing and closing space to the football with really high level elite traits," Kelly said. "I mean, the guy's got traits. I mean, physical traits. So now he's bringing along some of the things that he was lacking experience in terms playing the position, we're starting to see that. That's coming."

Bilal is in his fifth year under the shadow of the golden dome as a graduate student...

Bilal has the most in-game experience for the Irish at the linebacker position after he started 10 games last season.

Bilal says he's focused on the process and not the outcome on the football field and that's why he's seeing success.

"It was a good feeling," Bilal said. "It was really me just trusting my preparation and everything the coaches put me in position to do and I just went out and executed the plan."

