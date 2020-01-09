Irish hope to win first home game since November against Boston College

Muffet McGraw and the Irish believe Thursday night's game against Boston College is big for many reasons.

But the most important reason? They want to defend their home court.

It's been a while since Notre Dame won a game at Purcell Pavilion. You have to go all the way back to Nov. 20, when the Fighting Irish snuck out with the 54-51 win against Toledo..

Notre Dame has played seven games at home this season and only won two of those contests.

McGraw says the Fighting Irish need to get a win not only for themselves but for the fans who have been supporting Notre Dame all season.

"They are harder than the road losses because of our fans," McGraw said. "I love our fans and what they do for us. They are the ones that are just really inspiring us to get a little bit better. They are here for us. Their loyalty has been tremendous. I feel bad for them. I really want to win for them. I want to leave here with a good feeling when we head into the locker room, and we need to find a way to get better."

We'll see if the Irish play better Thursday.

Tip between Notre Dame and Boston College is set for 7 p.m. You can catch the game on ACC Network Extra.

