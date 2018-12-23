Irish hope to create their own Notre Dame football legacy

By this time next week, we will know if Notre Dame will be playing for a National Championship or if the Irish will fall short of their goal they've had set on their minds since January.

Many of the Notre Dame football players have come out and said this is the biggest game they've ever played in.

The stakes are clearly high. Not too many college football players can say they've won a National Championship.

But the Notre Dame football program hasn't won a title since 1988. That's before any one on this Irish team was even born.

That makes their match up with Clemson a game that could define their legacy in Notre Dame history.

"We talk about wanting to leave our name on the wall and continue to rich history here," linebacker Drue Tranquill said. "Every recruit talks about coming to Notre Dame, the tradition of Notre Dame. That's one of the reasons why they come. I'm like what does that really mean if you aren't continuing it yourself. We're a small piece in a massive puzzle. There's been so many great players who have come here so many great teams. We want to be unique. We want to separate ourselves. We want to go down as the best team in Notre Dame history and that starts today with practice and continues into Clemson."

Notre Dame plays Clemson on Dec. 29 with a trip to the National Championship on the line. You can watch the game at 4 PM on ESPN.

