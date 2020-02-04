Irish hope to keep momentum going in February ahead of March Madness

The Notre Dame men's basketball team is riding a two-game winning streak with only one month left in the regular season and one month left until March Madness.

"We've had some nice February runs here where we've been scratching and clawing in January, trying to find ourselves and get going a little bit," Irish head coach Mike Brey said. "I do think there is some light at the end of the tunnel. You are getting closer to March. There's a little bit a buzz and now you've got to play your way into that."

The Irish feel like they have momentum on their side right now and would like to keep things rolling so they can clinch their first NCAA Tournament bid since 2017.

"It's always been a goal of ours," Irish guard Dane Goodwin said. "Get to March and get into the tournament, obviously. We still have a long way to go, but I think we've taken a good step in the right direction with two games to go and get this third one on Wednesday."

We'll see if the Irish can continue to play at a high level Wednesday night. It's an early start at 6:30 against Pitt. You can catch the broadcast on the ACC Network.

