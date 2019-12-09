Irish hope bowl game can prepare them for 2020 season

For the first time, Notre Dame will play the Iowa State Cyclones in the Camping World Bowl. It will also be the 12th time the Fighting Irish have gone bowling in the state of Florida.

The last time the Domers were in the Sunshine State, Notre Dame topped LSU 21-17 in the Citrus Bowl after some late-game heroics from quarterback Ian Book and former Irish wide receiver Miles Boykin.

That bowl game propelled the Irish into the special undefeated regular season in 2018.

Brian Kelly hopes a game like this against a tough Iowa State team can really catapult the Irish into a big season in 2020.

"I think it builds, obviously, a lot of momentum going into your off-season when you're able to win a bowl game," Kelly said. "Certainly, doing it against quality opposition. Certainly, LSU was a good football team. I think when individuals have really good performances, it does that as well. Ian Book, Miles Boykin obviously teamed up in that game to have big performances. I just think it catapults you into your offseason training, conditioning. It builds a great deal of confidence as you get ready for the next season. Yeah, no doubt, there's some momentum here that you build off of it."

If Notre Dame is able take down Iowa State, it will be the first bowl win since the Citrus Bowl against LSU.

The Camping World Bowl takes place on Saturday, Dec. 28. Kickoff is set for noon.

