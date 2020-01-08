Irish forward Sam Brunelle strives for consistency in shooting technique

Notre Dame freshman forward Sam Brunelle says her first year of college basketball has been like an up-and-down roller coaster.

One night, she scores 31 points against DePaul. Then Brunelle scores less than 10 points in each of the next three games.

Brunelle knows there will always be inconsistencies when adjusting to the college game but says she's working on making her game more consistent.

"I am still trying to figure that out. I've tried lots of different things with my shooting groups," Brunelle said. "I am usually in here two hours before practice getting up shots. I am trying to get back to a little more form shooting stuff now and getting down to the fundamentals and basics. I think my problem right now is I am rushing my shot. It will never go in if you don't shoot your shot the right way, so I am going back to my fundamentals a little bit more and getting here early."

Brunelle and the Fighting Irish are back at home Thursday night to take on Boston College.

Tip between Notre Dame and the Eagles is set for 7 p.m., and you can catch the game on the ACC Network Extra.

