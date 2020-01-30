Irish forward Nate Laszewski hopes to build off season-best performance

Wednesday night at Purcell Pavilion was the best game of the season for sophomore forward Nate Laszewski.

The 6-foot-10 big man scored a season-high 18 points off the bench and played a major role in the run that gave the Irish the lead in the second half.

"I thought he rolled and rose up in spots like, 'I'm a big time shooter,'" Irish head coach Mike Brey said. "'I'm taking this.' He's always active defensively. He may lead us in charges taken. He's always taken charges. I want him to score. Hunt it and score for us. As we get more scorers, now we get in the mid-80s. If you can get that thing in the 80s, I think you can win."

Laszewski says he hopes he can build off his performance.

"I think just being confident," Laszewski said. "Everyone on the team always tells me to step up and take it. Play with confidence, play with a swagger. I'm going to try and keep doing that."

Laszewski and the Irish will look to win their second straight game at home Saturday when they welcome Georgia Tech.

