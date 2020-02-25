Irish forward Juwan Durham believes he will be back for another season

The Notre Dame men's basketball team will lose John Mooney, T.J. Gibbs and Rex Pflueger due to graduation at the end of this season.

However, Mike Brey is currently trying to convince another member of his team to come back next year.

Fighting Irish forward Juwan Durham will graduate in the spring, but he still has one year left of eligibility. Durham can either decide to stay in South Bend for his final year of eligibility or grad transfer somewhere else.

"He's full barrel to come back," Brey said. "I've talked to him a little bit and I've said, 'Hey, Mooney gets out of the way, why can't you be a 13-and-10 guy when he clears the deck?'"

Nothing is official yet, but Durham believes that next season he'll be rocking the blue and gold for Brey once again.

"I believe I will," Durham said. "Just to see how things are going for me this offseason, I just know I need to get better. That's something I know I need to pay attention to, but I will most likely be here."

Durham says he's not focused on what's happening next year; he just wants to get into the NCAA Tournament.

Wednesday night is a big step toward that goal as Durham and the Irish take on Boston College. That will be a 9 p.m. tip on the ACC Network.

