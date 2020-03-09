Irish forward John Mooney named to All-ACC first team

Last year, Irish forward John Mooney was named to the 2019 All-ACC third team.

This year, he was named to the conference's first team.

In fact, Mooney is now the third Notre Dame men's basketball player to earn first-team honors in the ACC. Jerian Grant was named to the All-ACC first team in 2015. Bonzie Colson was a first-team player in 2017.

Mooney even finished third in the vote for player of the year but ultimately fell to Duke's Tre Jones.

Mooney finished the regular season averaging 16.5 points per game, 12.8 rebounds per game and broke Tim Duncan's ACC record for double-doubles with 16 in 20 games.

Mooney credits his success this season and over his time at Notre Dame to assistant coach Ryan Humphrey.

When Humphrey was a senior for Mike Brey in 2002, he was also named first-team all-conference. That was back when Notre Dame was in the Big East.

Mooney says he is grateful for Humphrey's tutelage.

"Countless on-the-court things, whether it's technique or certain moves to help me as a better player, but he's just helped me be a better person," Mooney said. "He's the most positive guy I know. You can talk to him about anything, hoops related or life. He's a tremendous mentor of mine. I think all of these guys can say the same. He's a top-class guy, and he's definitely been great for my development as a big here, for sure."

Just like Humphrey did in 2002, Mooney wants to have the Fighting Irish play in the big dance. But the only way that is going to happen is if Notre Dame wins the ACC Tournament.

The first game for the Irish in the ACC Tournament is against Boston College. That will be a 7 p.m. tip on Wednesday. You can catch that game on ESPN2.

