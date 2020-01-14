Irish finish in top 15 of final AP football poll

The final Associated Press Top 25 Poll for the 2019 college football season was released Tuesday morning, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish found themselves just outside of the top 10.

Notre Dame is ranked 12th after finishing the season with an 11-2 record.

A blowout loss to rival Michigan spoiled any realistic chance of a return trip to the College Football Playoff, but the Irish did finish the year with a convincing win over Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl.

LSU finished No. 1 in the poll after defeating Clemson in Monday night's national championship game.

Meanwhile, Michigan received the 18th ranking after losing to Alabama in the Citrus Bowl.

