Irish defensive end Daelin Hayes will return for fifth season

One member of the defensive line the Irish won't have for Saturday's game against Bowling Green is defensive end Daelin Hayes. He suffered a torn labrum in his shoulder and will miss the remainder of the season.

But this isn't the last of Hayes in a blue and gold uniform. He announced today on his instagram account that he will be coming back to South Bend to play for his fifth year under the shadow of the Golden Dome.

Hayes recorded three tackles for loss and one sack this season.