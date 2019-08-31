Irish captains take charge heading into Louisville

There are less than 72 hours until Notre Dame Football is officially back. As the team continues its prep for Louisville, it's the seven captains that are taking charge.

When Head Coach Brian Kelly announced his seven captains at the beginning of fall camp, there was an initial surprise that there we so many.

But since then the group has continued to lead throughout the practice field.

Kelly said he believed the group would be successful because they were able to cover all elements of the game from both sides of the ball.

And now as their season opener is just around the corner, the captains agree.

“I mean, it's definitely effective and minds is able to attack a problem,” safety Alohi Gilman said. “We got a lot of input and insight on what we want to do, how we approach the team, what things we can do to, make this experience the best. So it's definitely to our advantage.”

“Yeah, we talked about that yesterday as captains a little bit of everything,” quarterback Ian Book said. “We don't want to just totally dominate. We want to totally dominate and much more. We want to play fast the whole game. We want to execute on offense the whole entire game. Never ever let up play all four quarters.”