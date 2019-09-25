Irish captains hold players-only meeting to get minds right before Virginia

In order to get their minds right after a tough loss against Georgia over the weekend, the Notre Dame captains decided to call a players-only meeting Monday.

"My sense and expectation is that they understand the importance of where we go from here after the Georgia game," Irish head coach Brian Kelly said. "For them to fulfill the goals and the mission that we have set forth for us, we have to play better football from here on out. So pretty confident that they understand that and what's needed from them moving forward."

The captains' message in this players-only meeting was simple: Don't get your head down, and let's move on to Virginia.

The players say the message was well-received. Practice on Tuesday was high-flying with laser focus, and that's what the Irish want practice to look like the rest of the season.

Notre Dame's goal is still to win the national championship, and even with a loss on the resume, the captains want the rest of the team to know that goal is still attainable if they stay locked in.

"Just making sure that we moved on and used that 24 hour rule on Sunday and forgot about it," Irish safety and captain Jalen Elliott said. "We're ready to go for Virginia who is a really good team who we are going to have to come out and play hard against. We all have the same goal in mind. We want to execute for each other. It's such a close knit group, a tight group. There won't be a problem for us to move on and get ready to go for this next one."

We'll see if that players-only meeting helps the team moving forward when the 10th-ranked Fighting Irish take on 18th-ranked Virginia this Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m., and you can catch the game right here on WNDU.

