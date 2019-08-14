Irish captain Jalen Elliott gives back to South Bend youth

One of Irish safety Jalen Elliott's goals is to lead the Fighting Irish to a national championship, but the captain also has some aspirations off the field.

A few weeks ago, Elliott was selected to the 2019 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List.

The Wuerffel Trophy is awarded to the college football player who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.

From the first time Elliott stepped foot on campus in 2016, he has tried to help out the South Bend youth community.

He has volunteered his time at the Boys and Girls Club and mentored students at a couple of local schools. Elliott says giving back is bigger than football.

"I think it's huge," Elliott said. "Whenever you have a platform like we do at Notre Dame and on any college campus across the country, it's so important to give back. It's so important to show the youth that if they continue to work and continue to grind, they can be in the same position that we're in."

Last year, two-time Irish captain Drue Tranquill brought home the Wuerffel Trophy. Elliott hopes he can keep it here in South Bend for the second straight season.

