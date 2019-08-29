Irish are fired up to get season underway

There are just less than 100 hours until Notre Dame’s 2019 campaign kicks off down in Louisville.

The Irish are currently 19-point favorites heading into Monday night's showdown.

It's been a long offseason for Notre Dame.

The team is still hungry for victory after last season's Cotton Bowl loss.

“The juice is good,” quarterback Ian Book said. “Everyone's excited. You can just tell. You know it's been fun playing our own guys and what not but we're ready to play somebody else. Can't wait for Monday to get here and play a good opponent in Louisville. Especially from the offensive side of the ball, just to see how excited the guys are."

“The excitement level is high as always in week one,” wide receiver Chris Finke said. “We've been waiting ever since that Cotton Bowl, itching to get back on the field. It's been a long time preparing in the weight room and on the practice field against each other. Everyone's really excited to get out there and work together as a unit, offense, defense, special teams and play against somebody else.”

Notre Dame takes on Louisville on Monday at 8.

