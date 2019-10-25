Irish WR Michael Young is expected to transfer from Notre Dame

One player who reportedly won't suit up for the Irish tomorrow against Michigan is wide receiver Michael Young.

According to our friends at Irish Illustrated, Young is expected to transfer from Notre Dame and will look to use his final two years of eligibility elsewhere.

After breaking his collar bone in fall camp, Young made his first appearance of the season against Virginia.

In his three games played this season, Young has made only six catches for a total of 21 yards.

16 News Now reached out to the University and they can not confirm Young's transfer request at this time.