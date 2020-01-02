Irish TE Cole Kmet declares for 2020 NFL Draft

Fighting Irish tight end Cole Kmet announced on twitter Thursday that he will forgo his final season of eligibility and declare for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Kmet said in November that he planned to come back in the spring to play baseball and suit up for Brian Kelly in the fall. However, before the Camping World Bowl, Kmet received a second round grade and changed his mind.

Many draft experts believe he will be the first tight end selected in the 2020 NFL draft. After breaking his collar bone in fall camp, Kmet went on to play in 10 games this season recording 515 yards and six touchdowns.