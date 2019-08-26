Irish DT Myron Tagiovailoa-Amosa feels 100% healthy

There are just seven days until Notre Dame's season opener against Louisville.and Fighting Irish defensive tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa is itching to get back on the field.

"[Tagovailoa-Amosa] is healthy," Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston said/ "He's great. He's coming on. He needs snaps in the games. He's done a real nice job in practice. His next step, his next development is getting game snaps, which he already has, but getting 600-800 snaps in a season to round out and you know sharpen the axe, as Coach Kelly says."

After playing all 13 games in 2017,Tagovailoa-Amosa broke his foot in the first game of last season against Michigan and only appeared in one other game, Notre Dame's 30-3 loss to Clemson in the College football playoff.

Tagovailoa-Amosa is pumped to be back and is ready to contribute at a high level in 2019.

"It's great," Tagovailoa-Amosa said. "It feels great to be back. 100 percent. Full go. I can't express how grateful I am with the opportunity I have to be back with my brothers, being back just balling out together."