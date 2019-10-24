Irish CB Shaun Crawford expected to return against Michigan

After missing the last three weeks, Fighting Irish cornerback Shaun Crawford is expected to make his return to the lineup Saturday against Michigan.

Crawford has been out ever since the Virginia game on Sept. 28 when he dislocated his elbow.

After suffering three season-ending injuries at Notre Dame, Crawford walked off of the field and told team Dr. Brian Ratigan, "I don't care what you say, I am playing again."

Sure enough, Crawford is expected to play again this Saturday at the Big House.

In just four games this season, Crawford has recorded one interception and 12 tackles.

Head coach Brian Kelly says he doesn't know how often Crawford will be on the field Saturday, but he did say Crawford will make an impact against Michigan.

"[Crawford] is involved in everything from 7-on-7 to, you know, one-on-one drills," Kelly said. "He'll be involved in everything, and continue to see what his comfort level is. But we expect him to play. We'll see at what level he can play at. But he's a guy that I wouldn't count out of being a contributor in some fashion being around the ball next Saturday night."

Crawford and the Fighting Irish hit the field against the Wolverines on Saturday night under the lights at Michigan Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

