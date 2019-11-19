Domers say they are playing their best football

Notre Dame plays it's final home game of the season of the year on Saturday against Boston College.

Now this year, didn't go exactly as planned for the Irish as they hoped to make it back to the College Football playoff and win the program's first national championship since 1988.

With losses to Georgia and Michigan, that goal changed. The Irish say they went from all business to just having fun, and, it's worked. Notre Dame has won three in a row and the Domers feel they are playing their best football

"To be honest, it's just guys going out there and having fun," Irish defensive end Khalid Kareem said. "Just playing football like Friday nights back in high school. Just finding the joy back in football. Yeah, we had a few bumps in the road but I feel like now we obviously know we aren't going to win the National Championship, let's just go out and have fun. I feel like that's really happened. When guys make plays, the whole team is out there celebrating with them. We're probably close to a few penalties with that but guys are just going out there and having fun."

Kareem and the Fighting Irish kick off against Boston College on Saturday at 2:30 PM. You can catch that game on WNDU.

