Iowa State aims to upset Notre Dame in Camping World Bowl

The Cyclones are gearing up for one of their biggest bowl games yet when they take on Notre Dame in the Camping World Bowl.

Iowa State finished the regular season with a 7-5 record and was 1-2 against ranked opponents in 2019.

But in their five losses this season, Iowa State fell by a combined 21 points. They also almost upset Oklahoma, a team playing in the college Football Playoff, but Iowa State lost 42-41.

Matt Campbell is slowly turning this Cyclone football program around and says a win against a prestigious school like Notre Dame would be huge for Iowa State.

"What we've tried to do is just look at every team as its own entity," Campbell said. "This has been a phenomenal process for us in building this Iowa State football program. It's kind of been a process from the ground up, and we've really taken every opportunity one day at a time and really one game at a time. I think more than anything is the opportunity to finish the football season playing our best football. I think to get another opportunity to do that and obviously to play an incredible program and obviously an incredible football team like Notre Dame, I think that's big for us."

Campbell is sure to have the Cyclone faithful on his side Saturday. Iowa State has sold out their allotment of tickets for the Camping World Bowl.

