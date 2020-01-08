Ingram scores 29 points, Pelicans top Bulls 123-108

Brandon Ingram had 29 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated Chicago 123-108 to drop the Bulls to a fifth straight loss.

JJ Redick hit six 3-pointers on his way to 24 points. Pelicans rookie Jaxson Hayes had 14 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks to help the Pelicans win for the seventh time in 10 games.

Zach LaVine scored 32 and Thaddeus young 18 for the Bulls. Chicago is in the midst of its longest losing streak this season.

