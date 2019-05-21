Indiana softball sectional scores and highlights

After a long, zany, and very rainy regular season, it's now finally time for playoffs. Softball sectionals got underway Monday in Indiana, as teams all across the state began their quest for a state championship.

Class 4A - Mishawaka Sectional

FIRST ROUND

Penn 14, La Porte 1

S.B. Adams 23, S.B. Riley 1

SEMIFINALS

Penn vs. S.B. Adams - Wednesday, 5/22 at 5pm

Plymouth vs. Mishawaka - Wednesday, 5/22 at 7pm

CHAMPIONSHIP: Saturday, 5/25 at 12pm

Class 4A - Warsaw Sectional

FIRST ROUND

Warsaw 11, Elkhart Central 7

Concord 13, Goshen 8

SEMIFINALS

Warsaw vs. Concord - Wednesday, 5/22 at 5:30pm

Northridge vs. Elkhart Memorial - Wednesday 5/22 at 7:30pm

CHAMPIONSHIP: Friday, 5/24 at 6pm

Class 3A - NorthWood Sectional

FIRST ROUND

Culver Academies 6, NorthWood 2

SEMIFINALS

Knox vs. Glenn - Tuesday, 5/21 at 5:30pm

Jimtown vs. Culver Academies - Tuesday 5/21 at 7:30pm

CHAMPIONSHIP: Thursday, 5/23 at 7pm

Class 3A - S.B. St. Joe Sectional

FIRST ROUND

Marian 25, S.B. Washington 6

SEMIFINALS

New Prairie 10, S.B. Clay 3

S.B. St. Joe vs. Marian - Wednesday, 5/22 at 6pm

CHAMPIONSHIP: New Prairie vs. S.B. St. Joe/Marian - Thursday, 5/23 at 6pm

Class 3A - Lakeland Sectional

FIRST ROUND

West Noble 5, Tippecanoe Valley 2

SEMIFINALS

Lakeland vs. Wawasee - Tuesday, 5/21 at 5:30pm

Fairfield vs. West Noble - Tuesday, 5/21 at 7pm

CHAMPIONSHIP: Thursday, 5/23 at 5:30pm

Class 2A - Westview Sectional

FIRST ROUND

Central Noble vs. LaVille - Tuesday, 5/21 at 5:30pm

Eastside vs. Westview - Tuesday, 5/21 at 7:30pm

SEMIFINALS

Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 - Wednesday, 5/22 at 5pm

Prairie Heights vs. Bremen - Wednesday, 5/22 at 7:30pm

CHAMPIONSHIP: Friday, 5/24 at 5:30pm

Class A - Triton Sectional

FIRST ROUND

West Central 12, LaCrosse 5

Culver Community 22, Argos 5

SEMIFINALS

West Central vs. Culver Community - Tuesday, 5/21 at 6pm

Triton vs. South Central - Tuesday, 5/21 at 7:30pm

CHAMPIONSHIP: Wednesday, 5/22 at 6pm

Class A - Fremont Sectional

SEMIFINALS

Fremont 8, Bethany Christian 0

Elkhart Christian Academy vs. Lakewood Park Christian - Tuesday, 5/21 at 6pm

CHAMPIONSHIP: Thursday, 5/23 at 6pm