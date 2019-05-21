Indiana softball sectional scores and highlights

After a long, zany, and very rainy regular season, it's now finally time for playoffs. Softball sectionals got underway Monday in Indiana, as teams all across the state began their quest for a state championship.
Class 4A - Mishawaka Sectional
FIRST ROUND
Penn 14, La Porte 1
S.B. Adams 23, S.B. Riley 1
SEMIFINALS
Penn vs. S.B. Adams - Wednesday, 5/22 at 5pm
Plymouth vs. Mishawaka - Wednesday, 5/22 at 7pm
CHAMPIONSHIP: Saturday, 5/25 at 12pm
Class 4A - Warsaw Sectional
FIRST ROUND
Warsaw 11, Elkhart Central 7
Concord 13, Goshen 8
SEMIFINALS
Warsaw vs. Concord - Wednesday, 5/22 at 5:30pm
Northridge vs. Elkhart Memorial - Wednesday 5/22 at 7:30pm
CHAMPIONSHIP: Friday, 5/24 at 6pm
Class 3A - NorthWood Sectional
FIRST ROUND
Culver Academies 6, NorthWood 2
SEMIFINALS
Knox vs. Glenn - Tuesday, 5/21 at 5:30pm
Jimtown vs. Culver Academies - Tuesday 5/21 at 7:30pm
CHAMPIONSHIP: Thursday, 5/23 at 7pm
Class 3A - S.B. St. Joe Sectional
FIRST ROUND
Marian 25, S.B. Washington 6
SEMIFINALS
New Prairie 10, S.B. Clay 3
S.B. St. Joe vs. Marian - Wednesday, 5/22 at 6pm
CHAMPIONSHIP: New Prairie vs. S.B. St. Joe/Marian - Thursday, 5/23 at 6pm
Class 3A - Lakeland Sectional
FIRST ROUND
West Noble 5, Tippecanoe Valley 2
SEMIFINALS
Lakeland vs. Wawasee - Tuesday, 5/21 at 5:30pm
Fairfield vs. West Noble - Tuesday, 5/21 at 7pm
CHAMPIONSHIP: Thursday, 5/23 at 5:30pm
Class 2A - Westview Sectional
FIRST ROUND
Central Noble vs. LaVille - Tuesday, 5/21 at 5:30pm
Eastside vs. Westview - Tuesday, 5/21 at 7:30pm
SEMIFINALS
Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 - Wednesday, 5/22 at 5pm
Prairie Heights vs. Bremen - Wednesday, 5/22 at 7:30pm
CHAMPIONSHIP: Friday, 5/24 at 5:30pm
Class A - Triton Sectional
FIRST ROUND
West Central 12, LaCrosse 5
Culver Community 22, Argos 5
SEMIFINALS
West Central vs. Culver Community - Tuesday, 5/21 at 6pm
Triton vs. South Central - Tuesday, 5/21 at 7:30pm
CHAMPIONSHIP: Wednesday, 5/22 at 6pm
Class A - Fremont Sectional
SEMIFINALS
Fremont 8, Bethany Christian 0
Elkhart Christian Academy vs. Lakewood Park Christian - Tuesday, 5/21 at 6pm
CHAMPIONSHIP: Thursday, 5/23 at 6pm