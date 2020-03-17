BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Indiana will make Scott Dolson the school's new athletic director. He replaces Fred Glass, who announced in December he would retire at the end of the school year. School President Michael McRobbie says he picked Dolson in part because of his experience in the department. Dolson had been the department's deputy director and chief operating officer since 2009. The move must still be approved by Indiana's board of trustees in April.
Indiana picks Dolson to succeed Glass as athletic director
Posted: Tue 5:28 PM, Mar 17, 2020