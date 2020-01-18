Indiana builds big second-half lead, beats Nebraska 82-74

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 18 points and 13 rebounds to lead Indiana over Nebraska 82-74.

The Hoosiers built a 19-point lead in the second half before Nebraska pulled to 70-62 with eight minutes left.

The Cornhuskers got within six points in the closing minute but didn't get closer.

Cam Mack scored 17 of his 20 points in the first half to lead led Nebraska.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/18/2020 9:45:36 PM (GMT -5:00)

