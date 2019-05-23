Indiana high school baseball sectional scores and highlights

Baseball sectionals began Wednesday, as teams across the state started their journey to a state championship.
Class 4A - Plymouth Sectional
FIRST ROUND
La Porte 6, S.B. Riley 2
S.B. Clay vs. S.B. Adams - Thursday, 5/23 at 6pm
Michigan City vs. Mishawaka - Thursday, 5/23 at 8pm
SEMIFINALS
Plymouth vs. La Porte - Saturday, 5/25 at 1pm
Clay/Adams Winner vs. Michigan City/Mishawaka winner - Saturday, 5/25 at 3pm
CHAMPIONSHIP: Monday, 5/27 at 6pm
Class 4A - Elkhart Memorial Sectional
FIRST ROUND
Goshen 6, Elkhart Memorial 2
Elkhart Central vs. Northridge - Thursday, 5/23 at 5pm
Warsaw vs. Concord - Thursday, 5/23 at 7pm
SEMIFINALS
Penn vs. Goshen - Saturday, 5/25 at 10am
Elk. Central/Northridge winner vs. Warsaw/Concord winner - Saturday 5/25 at 12pm
CHAMPIONSHIP: Monday, 5/27 at 11am
Class 3A - Marian Sectional
FIRST ROUND
Marian 9, Culver Academies 0
Jimtown vs. S.B. Washington - Thursday, 5/23 at 5pm
Glenn vs. New Prairie - Thursday, 5/23 at 7:30pm
SEMIFINALS
St. Joe vs. Marian - Saturday, 5/25 at 11am
Jimtown/Washington winner vs. Glenn/New Prairie winner - Saturday, 5/25 at 1:30pm
CHAMPIONSHIP: Monday, 5/27 at 11am
Class 3A - Wawasee Sectional
FIRST ROUND
Angola 2, Lakeland 1
Fairfield vs. Tippecanoe Valley - Thursday, 5/23 at 5:30pm
NorthWood vs. West Noble - Friday, 5/24 at 5:30pm
SEMIFINALS
Wawasee vs. Angola - Saturday, 5/25 at 10am
Fairfield/Tippy Valley winner vs. NorthWood/West Noble - Saturday, 5/25 at 12:30pm
CHAMPIONSHIP: Monday, 5/27 at 11am
Class 2A - Westview Sectional
FIRST ROUND
LaVille 10, Prairie Heights 0
Bremen 7, Westview 6
SEMIFINALS
LaVille vs. Bremen - Saturday, 5/25 at 11am
Eastside vs. Central Noble - Saturday, 5/25 at 1pm
CHAMPIONSHIP: Monday, 5/27 at 11am
Class 1A - S.B. Career Academy Sectional
FIRST ROUND
South Central 14, Argos 4
LaCrosse vs. Triton - Thursday, 5/23 at 5:30pm
Culver Community vs. Oregon-Davis - Thursday, 5/23 at 7:30pm
SEMIFINALS
S.B. Career Academy vs. South Central - Saturday, 5/25 at 11am
LaCrosse/Triton winner vs. Culver/O-D winner - Saturday, 5/25 at 1pm
CHAMPIONSHIP: Monday, 5/27 at 12pm
Class 1A - Fremont Sectional
FIRST ROUND
Fremont 8, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk Christian 1
Elkhart Christian Academy 4, Hamilton 3 (9 innings)
SEMIFINALS
Fremont vs. Elkhart Christian Academy - Saturday, 5/25 at 11am
Bethany Christian vs. Lakewood Park Christian - Saturday, 5/25 at 1pm
CHAMPIONSHIP: Monday, 5/27 at 1pm