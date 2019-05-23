Indiana high school baseball sectional scores and highlights

Baseball sectionals began Wednesday, as teams across the state started their journey to a state championship.

Class 4A - Plymouth Sectional

FIRST ROUND

La Porte 6, S.B. Riley 2

S.B. Clay vs. S.B. Adams - Thursday, 5/23 at 6pm

Michigan City vs. Mishawaka - Thursday, 5/23 at 8pm

SEMIFINALS

Plymouth vs. La Porte - Saturday, 5/25 at 1pm

Clay/Adams Winner vs. Michigan City/Mishawaka winner - Saturday, 5/25 at 3pm

CHAMPIONSHIP: Monday, 5/27 at 6pm

Class 4A - Elkhart Memorial Sectional

FIRST ROUND

Goshen 6, Elkhart Memorial 2

Elkhart Central vs. Northridge - Thursday, 5/23 at 5pm

Warsaw vs. Concord - Thursday, 5/23 at 7pm

SEMIFINALS

Penn vs. Goshen - Saturday, 5/25 at 10am

Elk. Central/Northridge winner vs. Warsaw/Concord winner - Saturday 5/25 at 12pm

CHAMPIONSHIP: Monday, 5/27 at 11am

Class 3A - Marian Sectional

FIRST ROUND

Marian 9, Culver Academies 0

Jimtown vs. S.B. Washington - Thursday, 5/23 at 5pm

Glenn vs. New Prairie - Thursday, 5/23 at 7:30pm

SEMIFINALS

St. Joe vs. Marian - Saturday, 5/25 at 11am

Jimtown/Washington winner vs. Glenn/New Prairie winner - Saturday, 5/25 at 1:30pm

CHAMPIONSHIP: Monday, 5/27 at 11am

Class 3A - Wawasee Sectional

FIRST ROUND

Angola 2, Lakeland 1

Fairfield vs. Tippecanoe Valley - Thursday, 5/23 at 5:30pm

NorthWood vs. West Noble - Friday, 5/24 at 5:30pm

SEMIFINALS

Wawasee vs. Angola - Saturday, 5/25 at 10am

Fairfield/Tippy Valley winner vs. NorthWood/West Noble - Saturday, 5/25 at 12:30pm

CHAMPIONSHIP: Monday, 5/27 at 11am

Class 2A - Westview Sectional

FIRST ROUND

LaVille 10, Prairie Heights 0

Bremen 7, Westview 6

SEMIFINALS

LaVille vs. Bremen - Saturday, 5/25 at 11am

Eastside vs. Central Noble - Saturday, 5/25 at 1pm

CHAMPIONSHIP: Monday, 5/27 at 11am

Class 1A - S.B. Career Academy Sectional

FIRST ROUND

South Central 14, Argos 4

LaCrosse vs. Triton - Thursday, 5/23 at 5:30pm

Culver Community vs. Oregon-Davis - Thursday, 5/23 at 7:30pm

SEMIFINALS

S.B. Career Academy vs. South Central - Saturday, 5/25 at 11am

LaCrosse/Triton winner vs. Culver/O-D winner - Saturday, 5/25 at 1pm

CHAMPIONSHIP: Monday, 5/27 at 12pm

Class 1A - Fremont Sectional

FIRST ROUND

Fremont 8, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk Christian 1

Elkhart Christian Academy 4, Hamilton 3 (9 innings)

SEMIFINALS

Fremont vs. Elkhart Christian Academy - Saturday, 5/25 at 11am

Bethany Christian vs. Lakewood Park Christian - Saturday, 5/25 at 1pm

CHAMPIONSHIP: Monday, 5/27 at 1pm