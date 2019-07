Irish quarterback Ian Book picked up another preseason honor Friday.

Book was the named to the Walter Camp Player of the Year preseason watch list.

He's one of 40 players up for the award given to the top player in college football

Last season, Book threw for 19 touchdowns and 2628 yards leading the Irish to their undefeated regular season and first-ever College Football Playoff appearance.

Book had already been named to the Davey O’Brien Award watch list two weeks ago.