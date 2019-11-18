Ian Book makes Notre Dame history in Navy win

Chase Claypool had himself a career high day in Saturday’s win over Navy.

But Ian Book also found himself writing in a new page in the history books.

Book became the first Notre Dame quarterback to throw five touchdowns in three games during a single season.

His previously threw five touchdowns against Bowling Green and New Mexico.

“He works so hard,” head coach Brian Kelly said. “He does all the right things. It was just a matter of there was too much noise and he had to find a mechanism as the quarterback at Notre Dame to eliminate all the noise that comes with. Has and found it and he's in a great spot, and he's going to continue to progress.”

Book joins Brady Quinn as the only Irish quarterbacks to throw four or more TDs in a game on five different occasions.

He is also fifth all-time with 49 touchdown passes.

But Book says none of his success would be possible without his teammates.

“Yeah, I feel great,” Book said. “I'm confident with all the guys on this team. The defense is doing an awesome job getting us the ball. They play so well and give us so many opportunities. And then our offense is starting to roll. It's awesome. We've got ten other guys on the field that are playing for each other, and that's when you find success. I'm definitely really confident and this whole offense should be.”

Book and the Irish are back in action for the final home game of the season against Boston College.