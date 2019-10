The IHSAA suspended Culver Academies head coach Mark Galloway for four varsity games this season.

The Culver program will be on probation for the entire 2019-2020 school year.

The IHSAA did not elaborate on the reasons behind the suspension.

Culver is coming off of back-to-back appearances in the state finals.

Galloway's son, Trey, has committed to Indiana.