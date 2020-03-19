IHSAA cancels boys basketball state tournament

IHSAA Commissioner Bobby Cox has canceled the boys state Basketball Tournament.

“It is with great sadness and disappointment that we inform Hoosiers of the cancellation of the remaining games of the 2020 IHSAA boys basketball tournament series,” Cox said. “While the Association maintained every hope of continuance, it is now evident those hopes are now unreachable. Albeit there will not be regional, semi-state and state champions crowned across our four classifications, the heath and safety of our public remains paramount and our primary focus.”

Last Friday, the IHSAA postponed the regional games but now the tournament is officially done.