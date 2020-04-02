IHSAA cancels all spring sports

The IHSAA announced on Thursday that all high school sports will be canceled throughout the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced earlier in the afternoon that schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year.

The IHSAA says:

It is imperative that our students, coaches, officials, administrators and parents be encouraged in every manner to adhere to the guidance provided by our leadership. The Association understands the extreme seriousness of this pandemic and joins in support of current measures being implemented as well as future considerations. In unwavering support yet with extreme sadness, we must cancel our spring sports programming. We join all Hoosiers in anticipation of a triumphant homecoming back to our schools in the fall of 2020 complete with a full

complement of IHSAA sports."

