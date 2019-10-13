IHSAA announces sectional football matchups

The Indiana High School Athletic Association announced the matchups for the sectional round of the state football playoffs Sunday.

These are the sectionals featuring teams from the 16 News Now viewing area:

Class 1A, Sectional 41

- South Central (Union Mills) at West Central

-Culver Community at Lake Station Edison

-South Newton at North Judson-San Pierre

-Gary Roosevelt at Winamac Community

Class 1A, Sectional 44

-Southwood at Churubusco

-Northfield at Triton

-Fremont at North Miami

-Caston at Adams Central

Class 2A, Sectional 34

-Pioneer at Lewis Cass

-Delphi Community at Rochester Community

-Manchester at Bremen

-Wabash at Laville

Class 2A, Sectional 35

-Whitko at Prairie Heights

-Fairfield at Bluffton

-Central Noble at Fort Wayne Bishop Luers

-Eastside at Woodlan

Class 3A, Sectional 25

-Hanover Central at Twin Lakes

-Knox at Hammond Clark

-Calumet at Hammond

-River Forest at Benton Central

Class 3A, Sectional 26

-Tippecanoe Valley at South Bend Washington

-Garrett at Jimtown

-Lakeland at Mishawaka Marian

-West Noble at Glenn

Class 3A, Sectional 27

-Bellmont at Norwell

-Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran at Maconaquah

-Peru at Oak Hill

-Northwestern at Heritage

Class 4A, Sectional 18

-New Prairie at South Bend Riley

-South Bend Clay at Culver Academies

-Logansport at South Bend St. Joseph

-Kankakee Valley at Plymouth

Class 4A, Sectional 19

-East Noble at Northridge

-Columbia City at DeKalb

-Wawasee at NorthWood

-Angola at Leo

Class 5A Sectional 9

-LaPorte at Michigan City (Nov. 1)

-Munster at Valapariso (Nov. 1)

Class 5A Sectional 10

-Elkhart Central at South Bend Adams

-Concord at Elkhart Central/South Bend Adams Winner (Nov. 1)

-Elkhart Memorial at Mishawaka (Nov. 1)

Class 5A Sectional 11

-Fort Wayne Northrop at Goshen (Nov. 1)

-Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger at Fort Wayne North Side (Nov. 1)

Class 6A Sectional 2

-Portage at Penn (Nov. 1)

-Warsaw at Chesterton (Nov. 1)

