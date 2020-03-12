MHSAA suspends postseason tournaments, IHSAA basketball tournaments still to be played, limited spectators

Amid growing concerns of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), the MHSAA has announced that all postseason tournaments have been suspended, while the IHSAA says this weekend's state tournaments will continue but with limited spectators.

MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl released a statement saying:

"Based on the events of the last 48 hours and with things changing by the minute, we believe we have no choice but to suspend our winter tournaments immediately. This is a suspension until we have a better handle on the situation. The health and welfare of everyone involved is our number one priority."

There is no timetable on rescheduling.

The IHSAA released a statement in part saying:

"The IHSAA continues to monitor the impact of COV-19 around our state. Our primary focus has been and will continue to be the health and safety of our students and supporters attending our events. Given the recent and ongoing spread of the coronavirus and available information surrounding the pandemic, the IHSAA will conclude all winter tournament series events as scheduled with limited to no spectators in attendance."

For boys basketball regionals, semi-states and the state finals, each team will be given 75 tickets to be distributed to coaches, essential personnel, administrative staff and immediate family members of players.

Cheerleaders, mascots, bands and other participants will not be allowed to attend.