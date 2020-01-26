IHSAA Girls basketball sectional pairings announced

Today, the IHSAA released the girls basketball sectional pairings from across the state of Indiana.
Sectionals start on February 4. Here are the pairings for the local Michiana teams.
Class 4A
Sectional 2 - Portage host
Game 1: Lowell vs. Chesterton
Game 2: Hobart vs. Valparaiso
Game 3: Crown Point vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4: Portage vs. Game 2 winner
Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Sectional 3 - Michigan City host
Game 1: South Bend Adams vs. LaPorte
Game 2: Mishawaka vs. Michigan City
Game 3: South Bend Riley vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4: Plymouth vs. Game 2 winner
Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Sectional 4 - Warsaw host
Game 1: Elkhart Central vs. Elkhart Memorial
Game 2: Concord vs. Goshen
Game 3: Penn vs. Northridge
Game 4: Warsaw vs. Game 1 winner
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
Championship: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner
Class 3A
Sectional 18 - Knox host
Game 1: Wheeler vs. River Forest
Game 2: Hanover Central vs. Culver Academies
Game 3: Kankakee Valley vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4: Knox vs. Game 2 winner
Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Sectional 19 - Glenn host
Game 1: New Prairie vs. South Bend Washington
Game 2: South Bend St. Joseph vs. South Bend Clay
Game 3: Glenn vs. Mishawaka Marian
Game 4: Jimtown vs. Game 1 winner
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
Championship: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner
Sectional 20 - Lakeland host
Game 1: Wawasee vs. Central Noble
Game 2;NorthWood vs. Tippecanoe Valley
Game 3: Lakeland vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4: West Noble vs. Game 2 winner
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
Championship: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner
Class 2A
Sectional 33 - Whiting host
Game 1: Hammond Bishop Noll vs. Lake Station Edison
Game 2: Bowman Academy vs. Andrean
Game 3: Marquette Catholic vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4: Whitiing vs. Game 2 winner
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
Championship: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner
Sectional 34 - Hebron host
Game 1 :South Central (Union Mills) vs. Rennselaer Central
Game 2 : Boone Grove vs. North Newton
Game 3: North Judson -San Pierre vs. Winamac Community
Game 4: Hebron vs. Westville
Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Championship: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner
Sectional 35 - Fairfield host
Game 1: Prairie Heights vs. Fairfield
Game 2: Laville vs. Westview
Game 3: Bremen vs. Game 1 winner
Championship: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
Sectional 36 - Lewis Cass host
Game 1: Rochester Community vs. Delphi Community
Game 2: Lewis Cass vs. Manchester
Game 3: Carroll (Flora) vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4: Wabash vs. Game 2 winner
Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Class 1A
Sectional 50 - Culver Community host
Game 1: West Central vs. Culver Community
Game 2: Argos vs. Triton
Game 3: Oregon-Davis vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4: LaCrosse vs. Game 2 winner
Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Sectional 51 - Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian host
Game 1: Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian vs. Bethany Christian
Game 2: Elkhart Christian vs. Lakewood Park Christian
Game 3: Fremonr vs. Game 1 winner
Championship: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner