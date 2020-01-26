IHSAA Girls basketball sectional pairings announced

By  | 
Posted:

Today, the IHSAA released the girls basketball sectional pairings from across the state of Indiana.

Sectionals start on February 4. Here are the pairings for the local Michiana teams.

Class 4A

Sectional 2 - Portage host

Game 1: Lowell vs. Chesterton
Game 2: Hobart vs. Valparaiso
Game 3: Crown Point vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4: Portage vs. Game 2 winner
Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Sectional 3 - Michigan City host

Game 1: South Bend Adams vs. LaPorte
Game 2: Mishawaka vs. Michigan City
Game 3: South Bend Riley vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4: Plymouth vs. Game 2 winner
Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Sectional 4 - Warsaw host

Game 1: Elkhart Central vs. Elkhart Memorial
Game 2: Concord vs. Goshen
Game 3: Penn vs. Northridge
Game 4: Warsaw vs. Game 1 winner
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
Championship: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Class 3A

Sectional 18 - Knox host

Game 1: Wheeler vs. River Forest
Game 2: Hanover Central vs. Culver Academies
Game 3: Kankakee Valley vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4: Knox vs. Game 2 winner
Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Sectional 19 - Glenn host

Game 1: New Prairie vs. South Bend Washington
Game 2: South Bend St. Joseph vs. South Bend Clay
Game 3: Glenn vs. Mishawaka Marian
Game 4: Jimtown vs. Game 1 winner
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
Championship: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Sectional 20 - Lakeland host

Game 1: Wawasee vs. Central Noble
Game 2;NorthWood vs. Tippecanoe Valley
Game 3: Lakeland vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4: West Noble vs. Game 2 winner
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
Championship: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Class 2A

Sectional 33 - Whiting host

Game 1: Hammond Bishop Noll vs. Lake Station Edison
Game 2: Bowman Academy vs. Andrean
Game 3: Marquette Catholic vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4: Whitiing vs. Game 2 winner
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
Championship: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Sectional 34 - Hebron host

Game 1 :South Central (Union Mills) vs. Rennselaer Central
Game 2 : Boone Grove vs. North Newton
Game 3: North Judson -San Pierre vs. Winamac Community
Game 4: Hebron vs. Westville
Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Championship: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

Sectional 35 - Fairfield host

Game 1: Prairie Heights vs. Fairfield
Game 2: Laville vs. Westview
Game 3: Bremen vs. Game 1 winner
Championship: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

Sectional 36 - Lewis Cass host

Game 1: Rochester Community vs. Delphi Community
Game 2: Lewis Cass vs. Manchester
Game 3: Carroll (Flora) vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4: Wabash vs. Game 2 winner
Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Class 1A

Sectional 50 - Culver Community host

Game 1: West Central vs. Culver Community
Game 2: Argos vs. Triton
Game 3: Oregon-Davis vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4: LaCrosse vs. Game 2 winner
Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Sectional 51 - Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian host

Game 1: Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian vs. Bethany Christian
Game 2: Elkhart Christian vs. Lakewood Park Christian
Game 3: Fremonr vs. Game 1 winner
Championship: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

 