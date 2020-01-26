IHSAA Girls basketball sectional pairings announced

Today, the IHSAA released the girls basketball sectional pairings from across the state of Indiana.

Sectionals start on February 4. Here are the pairings for the local Michiana teams.

Class 4A

Sectional 2 - Portage host

Game 1: Lowell vs. Chesterton

Game 2: Hobart vs. Valparaiso

Game 3: Crown Point vs. Game 1 winner

Game 4: Portage vs. Game 2 winner

Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Sectional 3 - Michigan City host

Game 1: South Bend Adams vs. LaPorte

Game 2: Mishawaka vs. Michigan City

Game 3: South Bend Riley vs. Game 1 winner

Game 4: Plymouth vs. Game 2 winner

Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Sectional 4 - Warsaw host

Game 1: Elkhart Central vs. Elkhart Memorial

Game 2: Concord vs. Goshen

Game 3: Penn vs. Northridge

Game 4: Warsaw vs. Game 1 winner

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

Championship: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Class 3A

Sectional 18 - Knox host

Game 1: Wheeler vs. River Forest

Game 2: Hanover Central vs. Culver Academies

Game 3: Kankakee Valley vs. Game 1 winner

Game 4: Knox vs. Game 2 winner

Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Sectional 19 - Glenn host

Game 1: New Prairie vs. South Bend Washington

Game 2: South Bend St. Joseph vs. South Bend Clay

Game 3: Glenn vs. Mishawaka Marian

Game 4: Jimtown vs. Game 1 winner

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

Championship: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Sectional 20 - Lakeland host

Game 1: Wawasee vs. Central Noble

Game 2;NorthWood vs. Tippecanoe Valley

Game 3: Lakeland vs. Game 1 winner

Game 4: West Noble vs. Game 2 winner

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

Championship: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Class 2A

Sectional 33 - Whiting host

Game 1: Hammond Bishop Noll vs. Lake Station Edison

Game 2: Bowman Academy vs. Andrean

Game 3: Marquette Catholic vs. Game 1 winner

Game 4: Whitiing vs. Game 2 winner

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

Championship: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Sectional 34 - Hebron host

Game 1 :South Central (Union Mills) vs. Rennselaer Central

Game 2 : Boone Grove vs. North Newton

Game 3: North Judson -San Pierre vs. Winamac Community

Game 4: Hebron vs. Westville

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Championship: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

Sectional 35 - Fairfield host

Game 1: Prairie Heights vs. Fairfield

Game 2: Laville vs. Westview

Game 3: Bremen vs. Game 1 winner

Championship: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

Sectional 36 - Lewis Cass host

Game 1: Rochester Community vs. Delphi Community

Game 2: Lewis Cass vs. Manchester

Game 3: Carroll (Flora) vs. Game 1 winner

Game 4: Wabash vs. Game 2 winner

Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Class 1A

Sectional 50 - Culver Community host

Game 1: West Central vs. Culver Community

Game 2: Argos vs. Triton

Game 3: Oregon-Davis vs. Game 1 winner

Game 4: LaCrosse vs. Game 2 winner

Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Sectional 51 - Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian host

Game 1: Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian vs. Bethany Christian

Game 2: Elkhart Christian vs. Lakewood Park Christian

Game 3: Fremonr vs. Game 1 winner

Championship: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

