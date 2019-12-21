Hutchinson wins 1st, Maple Leafs beat Red Wings 4-1

Michael Hutchinson made 29 saves in his first win of the season and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 for their fourth straight victory overall and first with a No. 2 goaltender.

Zach Hyman and Auston Matthews each had two goals and an assist for the Maple Leafs.

Tyler Bertuzzi scored for the Red Wings, who have lost 15 of 17.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

12/21/2019 10:15:05 PM (GMT -5:00)