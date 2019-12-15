Huskers top Purdue 70-56; Mack's triple-double a 1st for Neb

Cam Mack had the first-ever triple-double for Nebraska, Dachon Burke scored 18 points and the Cornhuskers gave Fred Hoiberg his first Big Ten win with a 70-56 victory over Purdue.

Mack had 11 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists as the Cornhuskers won for the first time in four games and less than 48 hours after a 96-90 overtime loss at Indiana.

Trevion Williams led the Boilermakers with 18 points and 16 rebounds.

Purdue's Matt Haarms left the game in the second half with an apparent head injury.

