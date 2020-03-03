Hunter Jr helps Purdue beat No. 18 Iowa 77-68

Eric Hunter Jr., scored a career-high 19 points, and Evan Boudreaux had 14 points and 14 rebounds to help Purdue beat No. 18 Iowa 77-68 on Tuesday night.

The Boilermakers (16-14, 9-10 Big Ten) swept the two games against the Hawkeyes this season.

Luka Garza led Iowa (20-10, 11-8) with 26 points and 12 rebounds, his 15th double-double of the season. It was the 15th consecutive Big Ten game of 20 or more points for Garza, the longest streak by a player in the conference in 20 years.

