Hundreds gather in Louisville for Irish Pep Rally

Notre Dame Football is just one day away.

Hundreds of the Fighting Irish faithful gathered in downtown Louisville for a pep rally before tomorrow's season opener.

Guest speakers included former leprechaun Mike Brown, former Notre Dame running back and Louisville native Tony Driver and 1988 national champ Darrell Flash Gordon.

In his speech to get the Notre Dame fans fired up, Gordon says he truly believes this is Notre Dame's year to win the national championship.

Flash says he sees some similarities with this year's Notre Dame football team and the last time they won it all back in 1988.

"For the past 30 years, I've been saying the same thing, right?" Gordon said. "But I think this year is something special because a lot of people aren't expecting a lot from them this year. When we won the championship, a lot of people didn't expect us to win the national championship that year. They thought it would be the next year. Sometimes it's about a group of individuals that come together with a common cause. I think they have a common cause. Sometimes when you don't have a lot of fan fare, sometimes you get it done that way."

