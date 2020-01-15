Hubb's 25 points lead Notre Dame past Georgia Tech 78-74

John Mooney found a way to post his 11th straight double-double and Prentiss Hubb scored 25 points to lead Notre Dame to a 78-74 win over Georgia Tech.

Notre Dame pulled away late to hand Georgia Tech its third straight home ACC loss. Michael Devoe led the Yellow Jackets with 22 points.

Mooney's hook shot with 2:48 remaining gave Notre Dame a 63-60 lead and gave the senior his 11th consecutive double-double, tying the school record. Mooney overcame 0-for-6 shooting from the field in the first half to finish with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

