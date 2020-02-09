Howard's 17 points lead Marquette past No. 19 Butler, 76-57

Markus Howard scored 17 points and Brendan Bailey and Koby McEwen added 16 apiece to lead Marquette to a 76-57 victory over No. 19 Butler.

The Golden Eagles put the game away when McEwen hit back-to-back 3 pointers and Bailey followed with another to give Marquette a 62-45 lead with 6:09 remaining.

The victory avenged an 89-85 overtime loss at Butler on Jan. 24.

That was Marquette’s only loss in its last seven games.

Kamar Baldwin led Butler with 23 points and Bryce Nze had 14. The Bulldogs have lost five of eight after a 15-1 start.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/9/2020 2:33:05 PM (GMT -5:00)