Hope Stacker seized every opportunity at Northridge High School

Northridge senior Hope Stacker dominated between the posts for the Raiders. However, she had to wait until her junior year before she received significant playing time.

"Not getting to play those first two years was rough but it taught me how to be a good teammate and to put my teammates before myself," Stacker said. "Ultimately, although I wasn’t playing, I was still a part of the team. It just taught me to be an encourager for the rest of the team."

When Stacker got that chance to show her stuff, she excelled. Stacker led the Raiders to a sectional title in 2018 and, performed so well, she earned a scholarship to play soccer at Indiana Wesleyan.

"I am insanely excited," Stacker said. "It’s the only thing that’s been my motivation through all of this with everything how our senior year ended was just being able to go and continue playing soccer at IWU and hopefully compete for a national title."

Stacker hopes to compete for a title, and would love to see the field as much as she can as a freshman.

"I would obviously love to go in and start right away but that’s something I have to work for and earn," Stacker said. "As a freshman, I think it would be awesome to make some sort of all conference recognition, but we’ll see."

All of Stacker’s hard work has paid off. She’s been dreaming of playing college soccer since she was in the fifth grade, and now, she’ll get to live that dream.

"It’s unreal," Stacker said. "I think about it all the time. This is everything I ever dreamed for, for a long time."