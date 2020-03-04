Hoosiers earn crucial victory, 72-67, sweep Golden Gophers

The Indiana Hoosiers got 18 points from Trayce Jackson-Davis and 12 from Joey Brunk to pick up a key 72-67 victory over Minnesota.

Indiana snapped a two-game losing streak as it tries to make a late push to seal its first NCAA Tournament bid under coach Archie Miller.

Minnesota was led by Daniel Oturu with 24 points and 16 rebounds but lost its third in a row. Indiana broke open the game with 9-1 run late in the second half and put it away with free-throw shooting in the final minute.

