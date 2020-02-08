Holiday's 31 lead Pelicans to 124-117 win over Pacers

Jrue Holiday scored 14 of his 31 points in the final 2:26, including a go-ahead 3-pointer, and the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans beat the Indiana Pacers 124-117.

Despite not having top two scorers Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, the Pelicans (22-31) led for much of the game before needing to rally late to hand the Pacers (31-22) their fifth consecutive loss.

Holiday’s 3-pointer with 2:26 remaining broke a 108-all tie.

He hit a fadeaway jumper to make it 113-110 and another 3-pointer for a 118-110 lead with 45 seconds remaining.

