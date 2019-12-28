Hoffman has goal and 2 assists, Panthers beat Red Wings 4-3

Mike Hoffman had a goal and two assists and the Florida Panthers overcame a two-goal deficit to beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-4.

Evgenii Dadonov, Brett Connolly, Dominic Toninato and Anton Stralman also scored to help the Panthers win for the fourth time in five games.

Chris Driedger made 35 saves in his fourth NHL start to improve to 3-1-0.

12/28/2019 9:56:53 PM (GMT -5:00)