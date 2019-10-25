High school football highlights and scores

INDIANA
CLASS 5A SECTIONAL 10
Elkhart Central at Adams
CLASS 4A SECTIONAL 18
New Prairie at South Bend Riley
South Bend Clay at Culver Academies
Logansport at South Bend St. Joseph
Kankakee Valley at Plymouth
CLASS 4A SECTIONAL 19
East Noble at Northridge
Columbia City at DeKalb
Wawasee at NorthWood
Angola at Leo
CLASS 3A SECTIONAL 25
Hanover Central at Twin Lakes
Knox at Hammond Clark
Calumet at Hammond
River Forest at Benton Central
CLASS 3A SECTIONAL 26
Tippecanoe Valley at South Bend Washington
Garrett at Jimtown
Lakeland at Mishawaka Marian
West Noble at Glenn
CLASS 3A SECTIONAL 27
Bellmont at Norwell
Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran at Maconaquah
Peru at Oak Hill
Northwestern at Heritage
CLASS 2A SECTIONAL 34
Pioneer at Lewis Cass
Delphi Community at Rochester Community
Manchester at Bremen
Wabash at Laville
CLASS 2A SECTIONAL 35
Whitko at Prairie Heights
Fairfield at Bluffton
Central Noble at Fort Wayne Bishop Luers
Eastside at Woodlan
CLASS 1A SECTIONAL 41
South Central (Union Mills) at West Central
Culver Community at Lake Station Edison
South Newton at North Judson-San Pierre
Gary Roosevelt at Winamac Community
CLASS 1A SECTIONAL 44
Southwood at Churubusco
Northfield at Triton
Fremont at North Miami
Caston at Adams Central