High school football Week 5 scores and highlights

These are the Friday night high school football games involving Michiana teams:

Indiana games

Adams at Penn

Northridge at Warsaw

Riley at Washington

Elkhart Central at St. Joseph

Clay at Bremen

New Prairie at Mishawaka

Plymouth at Elkhart Memorial

Concord at Goshen

Wawasee at NorthWood

Marian at Jimtown

John Glenn at Knox

LaVille at Caston

Winamac at North Judson

Triton at Culver

Brebeuf Jesuit at Culver Academies

Tippecanoe Valley at Rochester

Lakeland at Angola

West Noble at Fairfield

Churubusco at Prairie Heights

Merrillville at Michigan City

Lake Central at LaPorte

South Central at Calumet

North Miami at Whitko