Hield scores 21, Kings beat Bulls 98-81 to snap 6-game skid

Buddy Hield scored 21 points, Harrison Barnes added 19 and the Sacramento Kings beat the Chicago Bulls 98-81 to snap a six-game losing streak.

De'Aaron Fox had 18 points, seven assists and six rebounds as the Kings led virtually wire-to-wire.

Zach LaVine scored 21 for the Bulls, who had won four of seven. Chicago was 8 for 37 (21.6%) on 3-pointers. The Bulls played without forward Lauri Markkanen, who will miss four to six weeks with a right hip injury.

